Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

Local News:

I took overtime, but the Wyoming Cowboys defeated Louisiana-Lafayette last night in Laramie in basketball. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls came from two sets down to win on the road at Nevada Thursday night. More information here.

The annual Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Bake Sale is today starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. in the basement of the church located at 405 N Street in Rock Springs. More information here.

A community forum today hosted by the Western Wyoming Community College Club de Español, ACLU of Wyoming Organizer Antonio Serrano will discuss the work happening in Wyoming that is helping to fight for immigrant justice. More information here.

Local photographers have an opportunity to display their creative work in the Sweetwater Photo Open January through February at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. More information here.

The Wyoming Community Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Actors’ Mission. More information here.

Rock Springs and Green River have planned the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting, which will each take place in December. Check the dates here.

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices are launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a multi-year gather plan for the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, Little Colorado and White Mountain Herd Management Areas. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) shares five tips to help prevent food-borne illness from ruining holiday meals that feature turkey as a star attraction. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management is relocating its headquarter’s functions and other supporting offices to the American West. The BLM Headquarters move west means that most of the positions currently located in Washington, D.C., will move to a new location. More information here.

Grand Teton National Park’s special-use permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2020, including fee increases for weddings and commercial filming. Permit fees for boating, back country and other uses will remain unchanged. More information here.

The Laramie Community Toy Box Drive collection will begin today at 5 p.m. at the Wyoming-Colorado State “Border War” football game at War Memorial Stadium. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

