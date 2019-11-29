Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The National Weather Service issues more area weather advisories and warnings with another system about to hit the area and central Wyoming. More information here.
- It’s Black Friday! Or should we say Plaid Friday! The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce Downtown Rock Springs’ first-ever Plaid Friday today. Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses — a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy. More information here.
- Basket and tree viewing began today for The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. More information here.
- Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball great Fennis Dembo to have his jersey retired on December 7 prior to game against New Mexico. More information here.
- The Bureau of Land Management will offer Christmas tree permits for sale. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. More information here.
- On Wednesday it was announced a total of five Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball players received All-Mountain West Volleyball honors. The 18-member All-Mountain West Team and the six Honorable Mention selections were selected by the league’s head coaches. More information here.
Latest Obituaries: