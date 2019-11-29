Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The National Weather Service issues more area weather advisories and warnings with another system about to hit the area and central Wyoming. More information here.

It’s Black Friday! Or should we say Plaid Friday! The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce Downtown Rock Springs’ first-ever Plaid Friday today. Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses — a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy. More information here.

Basket and tree viewing began today for The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball great Fennis Dembo to have his jersey retired on December 7 prior to game against New Mexico. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management will offer Christmas tree permits for sale. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. More information here.

On Wednesday it was announced a total of five Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball players received All-Mountain West Volleyball honors. The 18-member All-Mountain West Team and the six Honorable Mention selections were selected by the league’s head coaches. More information here.

