Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It was a tough opening day of the Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament for area teams. Rock Springs lost in the 4A tournament and Mountain View fell in the 3A tournament. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Commission on Tuesday continued its consideration of Specific Purpose Tax requests, hearing from the North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District in Reliance and again from the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Theatre Program presents “My Fair Lady” as the finale to its fall semester. The classic Lerner and Loewe musical opens Nov. 15, and runs Nov. 16, 21, 22, and 23. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash which occurred Oct. 27 in the Walmart parking lot. More information here.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is experiencing an increase in requests for imaging services and medical records inquiries. More information here.

The public is invited to a book signing and informal discussion next Thursday for a book about women in Sweetwater County history. The “Sweetwater Women” book signing is Nov. 14 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. More information here.

On Wednesday the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Life Skills as its Volunteers of the Month for October. More information here.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently approved a $1.25 million match of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s $1.25 million contribution, which will be used toward the Dry Piney wildlife crossing project north of La Barge. More information here.

Mayor Tim Kaumo on Tuesday proclaimed Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday. See photo from the proclamation announcement here.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Wyoming Department of Health wants families to learn more about pre-diabetes, the warning signs of diabetes and controlling diabetes to help avoid serious and costly health complications. More information here.

A peer-reviewed report summarizing the results of Yellowstone’s 2018 Visitor Use Study was made available online Thursday. More than 4,000 people responded to the surveys, one of the largest in the history of the National Park Service. More information here.

On Thursday, workers gently loaded a massive 60-foot blue spruce onto a very long trailer bed — the first stage of the tree’s 2,000-mile journey to Washington, D.C. The National Capitol Christmas Tree will stop in more than 25 communities as it makes its way across the country before arriving on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Monday, Nov. 25. More information here.

The Green River and Rock Springs high school swim teams head to Gillette to participate in the state championship swim meet this weekend. More information here.

Playoffs for Wyoming high school football continue around the state this weekend as each conference moves into semifinal play. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Johnny “Rudy” Rudolph Yeager Jr. Details here.

