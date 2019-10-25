Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Four Wamsutter volunteer firefighters injured in Wednesday night mishap on I80. More information here.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday. Rock Spring and Green River Police Departments will be at various locations in which residents can turn in their unused and expired medications for safe disposal. More information here.

The regular season of high school football ends this weekend. Check today’s schedule here.

Uinta County residents confronted their county commissioners over the ICE detention facility proposed for outside Evanston last week, on the same day that Gov. Mark Gordon said the controversial plan is local officials’ call. More information here.

After four firefighters were injured in the course of assisting in a crash near Wamsutter Wednesday, the Sweetwater County Fire Department and other first responders remind drivers to reduce their speeds as we move into winter driving conditions. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department are gathering information about how the plants are recovering from fires, which will help with management decisions in the future. More information here.

A navy warship named the USS Green River was built and saw service during World War II, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said in an article circulated on Wednesday.​ More information here.

Pumpkins — fall wouldn’t be quite the same without them — but what do you really know about them? Did you know pumpkin is a member of the squash family and it’s rich in beta-carotene? Beta-carotene is a carotenoid and antioxidant. More information here.

Nearly 30 University of Wyoming accounting and finance program students received a firsthand look at Internal Revenue Service criminal investigations during an exercise earlier this month on the UW campus. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday at noon at War Memorial Stadium, in Laramie. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11 a.m. More information here.

