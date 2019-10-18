Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, October 18, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

There are no classes today in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 as teachers prepare grades for the end of the first quarter. Sweetwater School District No. 2 will have an early day. Drivers should keep an eye out for more children outside today.

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi expressed his support for the Affordable Clean Energy rule during a Senate vote on Thursday. The vote failed 41 to 53 on the measure that would have blocked the rule in favor of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a statement Thursday in response to the preliminary injunction issued by the United States District Court for the District of Idaho. The injunction temporarily blocks the Bureau of Land Management from implementing its 2019 management plans for the greater sage grouse in Wyoming and other states. More information here.

In sports, last night in volleyball Rock Springs lost 3-1 at Riverton and Green River was defeated by Evanston 3-2. Lots of Friday night football and sports going on. Check the local and area high school sports schedule here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and the New Studio are seeking help from the public in obtaining information about a photograph taken nearly a century ago. More information here.

One man was killed and one injured in a car crash near Rawlins early Thursday morning, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release. More information here.

The search for the next president of the University of Wyoming is moving forward, following action Wednesday by UW’s Board of Trustees. The board voted to approve a position description for the job and a timeline for the selection process, on the recommendation of UW’s presidential search committee and the board’s search consultant, Parker Executive Search. More information here.

Lawmakers on a special committee heard new evidence Monday of the damage recent coal company bankruptcies wrought on Powder River Basin communities before ordering up a suite of draft bills and legislative research in an effort to respond. More information here.

The 2020 open enrollment period for Medicare enrollees is through Dec. 7, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Chronic Care Management Coordinator Kayla Peterson can help. More information here.

Remembering the lessons learned from 2018’s Roosevelt Fire, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges all hunters to make sure their warming fires are completely out before moving on. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2 overall, 1-1 MW) will host New Mexico (2-4, 0-2 MW) for Homecoming inside War Memorial Stadium this Saturday at 1 p.m. MT. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Gold Rush” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing gold. The goal is to have the entire stadium blanketed in gold. More information here.

