Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, October 4, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

This afternoon’s weather will feature a mix of strong gusty winds and extremely low humidity. Because of those two factors, the National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater County from noon until 6:00 p.m. Strong wind warnings are also in effect for the surrounding counties. Winds today are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 50 mph. Humidity readings are expected to drop to around 14%. Residents are urged to be extra careful with any burning activities and driving vehicles in tall, dead grassy areas.

Today the Rock Springs High School Football team faces off at home against the Campbell County Camels . This is the main event for Homecoming 2019. More information here

In his State of the University address, University of Wyoming Acting President Neil Theobald stressed that, in this time of change, the university is going to step up to meet challenges facing the state. More information here.

Yesterday it was announced that Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon is preparing to launch the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, her official initiative as the First Lady of Wyoming. More information here.

In the latest blow to Wyoming’s coal industry, PacifiCorp on Thursday unveiled early retirement plans for multiple coal-fired electrical generating units in the region, including at the state’s Jim Bridger and Naughton plants. More information here.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the residents and businesses of Rock Springs will enjoy a better Public Protection Class (PPC) from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), according to a Rock Springs Fire Department press release.​ More information here.

The latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out. Once again local area high school football teams are making their presence known. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed chronic wasting disease in deer hunt area 152, approximately 12 miles west of Bondurant on Willow Creek. More information here.

Local law enforcement asks for the public’s help by providing information about Tuesday morning’s interstate pursuit. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the Fourth Quarter 2019 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners. More information here.

SOS Well Services, LLC has wrapped the cab of a swab rig in its fleet with themed graphics to draw attention to the cause of ending hunger in Wyoming , while on the job and on the road. In addition to helping raise awareness, SOS Well Services has pledged a percentage of yearly revenue from operation of the rig to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. More information here.

With October marking the official beginning of the 2019-20 influenza season, Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) representatives are again recommending yearly flu vaccines as the first and most important step in flu protection for state residents. More information here.

