Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • Green River High School is in search of a new head football coach. Yesterday in a press release, Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley stated, “Green River High School Head Football Coach, Marty Wrage, will not be returning for the 2020 Football Season.”  More information here.

 

 

  • Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that he is seeking to modernize National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations. See his statement here.

 

  • Sweetwater School District No. 1 has announced it will be offering suicide prevention events at each school in the district for both parents and students. More information here.

 

  • The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River hosted the “Music for Vets” event on January 4.  The event had a higher attendance and far exceeded their money raising goal.  More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Cowboy wrestling will travel to North and South Dakota for dual meets. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

Diana J. McPhun – Details

