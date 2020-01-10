Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Green River High School is in search of a new head football coach. Yesterday in a press release, Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley stated, “Green River High School Head Football Coach, Marty Wrage, will not be returning for the 2020 Football Season.” More information here.
- The Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls basketball teams were in action Thursday night. More information and scores here.
- Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that he is seeking to modernize National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations. See his statement here.
- Sweetwater School District No. 1 has announced it will be offering suicide prevention events at each school in the district for both parents and students. More information here.
- The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River hosted the “Music for Vets” event on January 4. The event had a higher attendance and far exceeded their money raising goal. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy wrestling will travel to North and South Dakota for dual meets. More information here.
Obituaries:
Diana J. McPhun – Details