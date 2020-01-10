Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Green River High School is in search of a new head football coach. Yesterday in a press release, Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley stated, “Green River High School Head Football Coach, Marty Wrage, will not be returning for the 2020 Football Season.” More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls basketball teams were in action Thursday night. More information and scores here.

Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that he is seeking to modernize National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations. See his statement here.

Advertisement

Sweetwater School District No. 1 has announced it will be offering suicide prevention events at each school in the district for both parents and students. More information here.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River hosted the “Music for Vets” event on January 4. The event had a higher attendance and far exceeded their money raising goal. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy wrestling will travel to North and South Dakota for dual meets. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Diana J. McPhun – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted