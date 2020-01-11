Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A Green River man who is charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy made an appearance in Third District Court Friday. Christopher James Nielsen pleaded not guilty to the charge. More information here.

Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board released their annual report showing how much money came into the county from their marketing efforts. More information here.

The BLM Pinedale Field Office is seeking public input on their invasive vegetative management program. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will play UNLV today in Mountain West Conference games. More Information here.

RSHS Tigers and GRHS Wolves has many wrestler advance to today’s Championship Semi-Finals at the Vernal, Utah Tournament of Champions. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers gain a Big 12 Conference road dual win last night in North Dakota. More information here.

Sponsor

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted