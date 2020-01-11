Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan 11, 2020

0
31

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Sponsor. Click for more details.

 

Local News:

  • A Green River man who is charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy made an appearance in Third District Court Friday. Christopher James Nielsen pleaded not guilty to the charge. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board released their annual report showing how much money came into the county from their marketing efforts. More information here. 

 

  • The BLM Pinedale Field Office is seeking public input on their invasive vegetative management program. More information here. 

 

  • The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will play UNLV today in Mountain West Conference games.  More Information here.

 

  • RSHS Tigers and GRHS Wolves has many wrestler advance to today’s Championship Semi-Finals at the Vernal, Utah Tournament of Champions. More information here.

 

 

 

Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR