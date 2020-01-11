Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- A Green River man who is charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy made an appearance in Third District Court Friday. Christopher James Nielsen pleaded not guilty to the charge. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board released their annual report showing how much money came into the county from their marketing efforts. More information here.
- The BLM Pinedale Field Office is seeking public input on their invasive vegetative management program. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will play UNLV today in Mountain West Conference games. More Information here.
- RSHS Tigers and GRHS Wolves has many wrestler advance to today’s Championship Semi-Finals at the Vernal, Utah Tournament of Champions. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers gain a Big 12 Conference road dual win last night in North Dakota. More information here.
