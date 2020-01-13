Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It going to be another windy day here in Sweetwater County. Along I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie, the National Weather Service has a high wind warning in effect until at least late Tuesday morning. More information here.

If you participated in the Green River Chamber of Commerce Adopt-A-Tree Christmas promotion, you need to get your lights take down soon. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers rally falls one-point short in Brookings, South Dakota yesterday afternoon. More information here.

Five local high school wrestlers won their weight divisions Saturday at the Tournament of Champions Invitational in Vernal, Utah. More information here.

Riverton’s Danny Kurttila achieved one of the highest honors among the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s fishing challenges. He became the state’s first to reach Ultimate Angler status. More information here.

The Green River Wolves boys swim team captured the Evanston Invitational team title on Saturday. Rock Springs was third. See team scores and top five individual result here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted