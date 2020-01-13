Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- It going to be another windy day here in Sweetwater County. Along I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie, the National Weather Service has a high wind warning in effect until at least late Tuesday morning. More information here.
- If you participated in the Green River Chamber of Commerce Adopt-A-Tree Christmas promotion, you need to get your lights take down soon. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers rally falls one-point short in Brookings, South Dakota yesterday afternoon. More information here.
- Five local high school wrestlers won their weight divisions Saturday at the Tournament of Champions Invitational in Vernal, Utah. More information here.
- Riverton’s Danny Kurttila achieved one of the highest honors among the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s fishing challenges. He became the state’s first to reach Ultimate Angler status. More information here.
- The Green River Wolves boys swim team captured the Evanston Invitational team title on Saturday. Rock Springs was third. See team scores and top five individual result here.
