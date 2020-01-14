Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

We could see some snow, with accumulation, later today while Unita County is under a Winter Weather Advisory today and tonight. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will be in Reno, Nevada tonight to battle the Wolf Pack in a MWC game. More Information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol released information on Sunday’s I-25 high spreed pursuit that led to the arrest of a Colorado man. More Information here.

Healthcare providers at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have implemented a new set of screening questions to help identify risk and help prevent suicides. More information here.

University of Wyoming Alumni Association scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year are now available. More information here.

The Football Writers Association of America named Wyoming redshirt freshman football player Solomon Byrd to their Freshman All-American team on Monday. More information here.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Obituaries:

Robert “Bob” Martinez – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted