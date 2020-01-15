Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting that a Rock Springs woman has been charged with animal cruelty after it was discovered that a puppy under her care died of severe malnourishment. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team came within 15-seconds of victory Tuesday night in Reno, Nevada. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will play host to Nevada tonight in Laramie. More information here.
- On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon submitted 17 letters to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee that reflect some of his budget priorities and requests for 2021-2022. More information here.
- Free Christmas tree recycling program will go on through the end of the month in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Wyoming Republican Senator Mike Enzi has cosponsored two bills that would either increase accountability or eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). More information here.
- Former Wyoming football player Tyler Hall will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game this Saturday. More information here.
Obituaries:
Edward Lee Martin – More Details