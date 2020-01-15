Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting that a Rock Springs woman has been charged with animal cruelty after it was discovered that a puppy under her care died of severe malnourishment. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team came within 15-seconds of victory Tuesday night in Reno, Nevada. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will play host to Nevada tonight in Laramie. More information here.

On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon submitted 17 letters to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee that reflect some of his budget priorities and requests for 2021-2022. More information here.

Free Christmas tree recycling program will go on through the end of the month in Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyoming Republican Senator Mike Enzi has cosponsored two bills that would either increase accountability or eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). More information here.

Former Wyoming football player Tyler Hall will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game this Saturday. More information here.

Obituaries:

Edward Lee Martin – More Details

