Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 16, 2020

0
35

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click for more details

 

Local News:

  • No official cause of yesterday’s early morning fire at the A&W restaurant located at Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza. The fire was contained to the kitchen area of the A&W Restaurant. More information here. 
  • The Wyoming Cowgirls stopped their three-game losing streak last night with a run-away win over Nevada last night in Laramie. More information here.

 

  • According to officials at Yellowstone National Park, 4,020,287 people visited the park in 2019.  While that is a lot of folks, the total amounts to a drop of nearly 98,000 people from 2018. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a nice donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

JoAnn Tynsky – Details Here

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR