Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 16, 2020

No official cause of yesterday’s early morning fire at the A&W restaurant located at Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza. The fire was contained to the kitchen area of the A&W Restaurant. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls stopped their three-game losing streak last night with a run-away win over Nevada last night in Laramie. More information here.

According to officials at Yellowstone National Park, 4,020,287 people visited the park in 2019. While that is a lot of folks, the total amounts to a drop of nearly 98,000 people from 2018. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a nice donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. More information here.

