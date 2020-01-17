Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued high wind warnings for Eastern Sweetwater County, Carbon and Albany counties for later this morning. More information here.

The Wednesday morning fire that engulfed and destroyed the entire kitchen area of the A&W Restaurant at the Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza has been determined to be accidental. More information here.

A lot of area high school sports teams in action today and tonight. Check the schedule here.

UW Athletics Director Tom Burman has been recognized for his leadership in bringing members of the Black 14 back to the University of Wyoming campus in the fall of 2019. More information here.

Yesterday, Republican Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney announced she will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2020. Instead she will seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. More information here.

Obituaries:

Eileen Rae Hubbard – More Details

Dale “Bubba” Dean Waters – More Details

