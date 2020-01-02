Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 2, 2020, Thursday

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Eastbound I80 is still closed across much of the state this morning due to winter conditions and rolling closures. Eastbound is currently closed from Evanston to Laramie. Westbound I80 is closed between Cheyenne and Elk Mountain. More information here.

After enjoying holiday breaks, it back to normal operating hours today for the City of Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County government offices. Both Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 schools are also back in session today. Be prepared to slow down in school zones and be aware of flashing red lights on school buses.

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team started the new year rather slowly, but caught fire in the end to secure a 73-68 win over pre-season conference favorite Boise State last night in Laramie. More information here.

The New Year did not get off to a good start for the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team. More information here.

