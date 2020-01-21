Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan, 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Republican Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso will be on hand today as the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is due to resume in the U.S. Senate. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in session tonight. Both meetings will start at 7:00 p.m. at their respective city halls. Click here for agenda items information.

A Monday post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page is offering area residents a helping hand in the disposal of a possibly highly addictive substance making its way to the community. More information here.

University of Wyoming ecology professor Merav Ben-David announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the retiring Mike Enzi. More Information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will go up against No. 4 ranked San Diego State tonight in San Diego. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted