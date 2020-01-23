Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Friday in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on January 11. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls scored a 81-67 home win over San Diego State last night as the Cowgirl’s Taylor Rusk went over the 1,000 point career scoring mark. More information here.
- A three vehicle accident on Highway 287 has taken the life of a Fort Collins, Colorado man and injured nine others. More Information here.
- The Green River Wolves basketball and wrestling teams are in action tonight. More information here.
- The latest boys high school basketball polls have been released. More information here.
Obituaries: