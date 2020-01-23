Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Friday in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on January 11. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Cowgirls scored a 81-67 home win over San Diego State last night as the Cowgirl’s Taylor Rusk went over the 1,000 point career scoring mark.  More information here.

 

  • A three vehicle accident on Highway 287 has taken the life of a Fort Collins, Colorado man and injured nine others. More Information here. 

 

 

 

Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

