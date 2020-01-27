Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Starting this morning, students at Green River’s Expedition Academy are attending classes at Green River’s Jackson Elementary School until further notice. More information here.

Late Friday, the Rock Springs Police Department, in conjunction with the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office, released a statement regarding the deaths of Rock Springs residents Whitney Sewell and Hunter Sewell. It has been determined that Whitney Sewell died from a gunshot wound determined to be a homicide, and Hunter Sewell died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Sewell’s bodies had been discovered in their Rock Springs residence on December 16. At this time, the Rock Springs Police Department is not considering any other persons as suspects.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be visiting Rock Springs and three other area communities this Saturday to share details and answer questions related to his Migration Corridor Executive Order More information here.

Registration for swim and ice-skating lessons begins this morning at the Family Recreation Center in Rock Springs. Swim lesion registration will also be taking place at the Rock Springs Civic Center. More information here.

The Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee has started accepting nominations for the 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame. More information here.

Sunday afternoon at Green River High School, the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team scored a 37-9 dual meet win over Utah Valley. More information here.

