Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 30, 2020

Local News:

Over 60 applications for the University of Wyoming President position have been received by the school. More information here.

Law enforcement will be out in full force starting Friday with a “super” no tolerance policy toward impaired or drunk driving. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls scored a road win over Utah State Wednesday night. More information here.

A female cross country skier was bitten by a coyote in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning. More information here.

Obituaries:

Jean Gibbons – Details

