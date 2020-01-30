Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Over 60 applications for the University of Wyoming President position have been received by the school. More information here.
- Law enforcement will be out in full force starting Friday with a “super” no tolerance policy toward impaired or drunk driving. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls scored a road win over Utah State Wednesday night. More information here.
- A female cross country skier was bitten by a coyote in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning. More information here.
Obituaries:
Jean Gibbons – Details