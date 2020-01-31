Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Thursday afternoon the Rock Springs Police Department released information concerning an on going investigation into a possible stabbing crime. More information here.

High wind warnings will remain in effect Arlington/Elk Mountain area of I-80 today through Sunday morning. More information here.

In Friday high school sports, the Rock Springs girls and boys basketball teams will host Casper Kelly Walsh tonight at Tiger Arena. Click here for the complete Friday schedule.

The coyote that bit a female cross country skier in Yellowstone Park has tested negative for rabies. More information here.

The annual Cowboy Joe Club Online Auction starts up Saturday morning. The fund raiser helps student-athletes at UW. More information here.

