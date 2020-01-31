Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Thursday afternoon the Rock Springs Police Department released information concerning an on going investigation into a possible stabbing crime. More information here.
- High wind warnings will remain in effect Arlington/Elk Mountain area of I-80 today through Sunday morning. More information here.
- In Friday high school sports, the Rock Springs girls and boys basketball teams will host Casper Kelly Walsh tonight at Tiger Arena. Click here for the complete Friday schedule.
- The coyote that bit a female cross country skier in Yellowstone Park has tested negative for rabies. More information here.
- The annual Cowboy Joe Club Online Auction starts up Saturday morning. The fund raiser helps student-athletes at UW. More information here.
Obituaries:
Rocky “Joe” Porter Sr. – Details
Anne M. Jones – Details
Audilia “Odelia” Martinez Ortega – Details