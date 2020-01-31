Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Jan. 31, 2020

0
14

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click for more details

 

Local News:

  • Thursday afternoon the Rock Springs Police Department released information concerning an on going investigation into a possible stabbing crimeMore information here.

 

  • High wind warnings will remain in effect Arlington/Elk Mountain area of I-80 today through Sunday morning.  More information here.

 

 

  • The coyote that bit a female cross country skier in Yellowstone Park has tested negative for rabies. More information here. 

 

  • The annual Cowboy Joe Club Online Auction starts up Saturday morning. The fund raiser helps student-athletes at UW. More information here. 

 

Obituaries:

Rocky “Joe” Porter Sr. – Details

Anne M. Jones – Details

Audilia “Odelia” Martinez Ortega – Details

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR