Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The month of June ended on a high count note for the state of Wyoming in terms of reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three of the new cases were reported in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Still, no additional official information has been released by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office concerning their investigation into Monday evenings shooting death of a Rock Springs woman. The shooting reportedly took place a private residence in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive located east of Rock Springs in unincorporated Clearview Acres.
- The Sweetwater Events Complex will be reevaluating rental fees and the services provided due to the impact of COVID-19 and their current operating budget. More information here.
- Here’s a couple of things to do today. Dip Dodge & Splash will be taking place at Century West Park. The event will go from 1:30 to 4:30 this afternoon with free admission. Tonight’s free concert in Bunning Park will feature Steve Davis (rock/fusion music). The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Obituaries:
Lorenzo Larry Martinez Jr. – Details
Sharon Elaine Richards – Details
Jayden DeLack- Details