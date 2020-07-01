Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The month of June ended on a high count note for the state of Wyoming in terms of reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three of the new cases were reported in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Still, no additional official information has been released by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office concerning their investigation into Monday evenings shooting death of a Rock Springs woman. The shooting reportedly took place a private residence in the 100 block of Steamboat Drive located east of Rock Springs in unincorporated Clearview Acres.

The Sweetwater Events Complex will be reevaluating rental fees and the services provided due to the impact of COVID-19 and their current operating budget. More information here.

Here’s a couple of things to do today. Dip Dodge & Splash will be taking place at Century West Park. The event will go from 1:30 to 4:30 this afternoon with free admission. Tonight’s free concert in Bunning Park will feature Steve Davis (rock/fusion music). The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Obituaries:

Lorenzo Larry Martinez Jr. – Details

Sharon Elaine Richards – Details

Jayden DeLack- Details

