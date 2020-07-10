Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 10, 2020

0
10

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Thursday marked the twelfth straight day Sweetwater County has reported at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. More information here.

 

  • According to a press release from Governor Gordon’s office, $210 million has so far been allocated in the state from the federally funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES act. More information here.

 

 

 

  • The Green River Knights baseball team will start play today in Douglas at a three-day tournament. Rock Springs Sand Puppies host Laramie Sunday. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Donald Francis Cywinski – Details

Links to National and International News:

