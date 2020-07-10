Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Thursday marked the twelfth straight day Sweetwater County has reported at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. More information here.

According to a press release from Governor Gordon’s office, $210 million has so far been allocated in the state from the federally funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES act. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a public auction of court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, July 14. More information and a list of vehicles here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is seeking your vote in the nationwide “Best Looking Crusier Contest”. More information here with link to vote.

The Green River Knights baseball team will start play today in Douglas at a three-day tournament. Rock Springs Sand Puppies host Laramie Sunday. More information here.

Obituaries:

Donald Francis Cywinski – Details

