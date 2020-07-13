Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 13, 2020

0
26

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click here for more info.

Local News:

  • After Saturday’s highest one day total of 43 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, Sunday’s state total dropped to just 19. Sweetwater County once again reported new cases Sunday. More information here.

 

  • The Fort Bridger Rendezvous announced the event scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 7, would not be taking place this year. More information here.

 

  • Both the Rock Springs Storm Girls 18U and 16U softball teams won state championships Sunday in Laramie. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Civic Center will be putting on a Youth Track & Field Fun Meet tonight at the Rock Springs Junior High School Track. This is a free event for ages three to 18 years of age. Registration will start at 6 p.m. with events starting at 6:30

 

  • The Rock Springs Sand Puppies won and lost Sunday while the Green River Knights wrapped up their play at a tournament in Douglas. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Police Department has noticed an increase in the amount of curfew violation tickets being issued to minors.  More information here.

 

Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR