Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 13, 2020

Local News:

After Saturday’s highest one day total of 43 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, Sunday’s state total dropped to just 19. Sweetwater County once again reported new cases Sunday. More information here.

The Fort Bridger Rendezvous announced the event scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 7, would not be taking place this year. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs Storm Girls 18U and 16U softball teams won state championships Sunday in Laramie. More information here.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will be putting on a Youth Track & Field Fun Meet tonight at the Rock Springs Junior High School Track. This is a free event for ages three to 18 years of age. Registration will start at 6 p.m. with events starting at 6:30

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies won and lost Sunday while the Green River Knights wrapped up their play at a tournament in Douglas. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department has noticed an increase in the amount of curfew violation tickets being issued to minors. More information here.

Obituaries:

