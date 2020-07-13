Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- After Saturday’s highest one day total of 43 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, Sunday’s state total dropped to just 19. Sweetwater County once again reported new cases Sunday. More information here.
- The Fort Bridger Rendezvous announced the event scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 7, would not be taking place this year. More information here.
- Both the Rock Springs Storm Girls 18U and 16U softball teams won state championships Sunday in Laramie. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Civic Center will be putting on a Youth Track & Field Fun Meet tonight at the Rock Springs Junior High School Track. This is a free event for ages three to 18 years of age. Registration will start at 6 p.m. with events starting at 6:30
- The Rock Springs Sand Puppies won and lost Sunday while the Green River Knights wrapped up their play at a tournament in Douglas. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department has noticed an increase in the amount of curfew violation tickets being issued to minors. More information here.
