Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 14, 2020

Sweetwater County set a one-day high for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state total grew by another 39 according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Yesterday Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming’s current Public Health Orders will be extended through Friday, July 31, as the state continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. More information here. Also yesterday, the Governor announced deep budget cuts for the current two-year budget cycle totaling more than $250 million, or nearly 10 percent of the State of Wyoming’s general fund budget. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will hold a public auction of court-forfeited vehicles today beginning at 11 a.m. The auction will take place in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. More information here.

Yellowstone Park released June visitation numbers Monday. Park visits were down 32 percent from June 2019. For the year visits are down 49%. More information here.

