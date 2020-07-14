Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County set a one-day high for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state total grew by another 39 according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
- Yesterday Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming’s current Public Health Orders will be extended through Friday, July 31, as the state continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. More information here. Also yesterday, the Governor announced deep budget cuts for the current two-year budget cycle totaling more than $250 million, or nearly 10 percent of the State of Wyoming’s general fund budget. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will hold a public auction of court-forfeited vehicles today beginning at 11 a.m. The auction will take place in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Yellowstone Park released June visitation numbers Monday. Park visits were down 32 percent from June 2019. For the year visits are down 49%. More information here.
Obituaries:
Julie Lehmkuhl – Details
Jennie V. Davis – Details