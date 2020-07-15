Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health website report on lab-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 showed Sweetwater County gaining another five, bring the county’s total to 145. The WDH also reported on the county’s first death credited to the virus. More information here.

 

  • On Tuesday, Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center confirmed that one of their Care Partners has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from Castle Rock stated they have tested all residents and staff related to the potential exposure. Test results could take four to eight days. More information here.

 

  • The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding a recent case of cattle deaths near Pinedale. More information here.

 

  • Looking to mask up and get out of the house? Here are some things happening today in Rock Springs. You have a choice with water fun, baseball, and a free concert in the park. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported the state’s highway death toll has risen to 47 with the death of a Fort Laramie resident. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Robert “Bob” Wayne Jensen – More Details

Gary L. Gouger – Details

Links to National and International News:

