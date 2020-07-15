Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health website report on lab-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 showed Sweetwater County gaining another five, bring the county’s total to 145. The WDH also reported on the county’s first death credited to the virus. More information here.

On Tuesday, Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center confirmed that one of their Care Partners has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from Castle Rock stated they have tested all residents and staff related to the potential exposure. Test results could take four to eight days. More information here.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in gathering information regarding a recent case of cattle deaths near Pinedale. More information here.

Looking to mask up and get out of the house? Here are some things happening today in Rock Springs. You have a choice with water fun, baseball, and a free concert in the park. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported the state’s highway death toll has risen to 47 with the death of a Fort Laramie resident. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Robert “Bob” Wayne Jensen – More Details

Gary L. Gouger – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted