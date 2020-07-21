Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Department of Health website reported a one-day record-setting high of 62 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. Eight of those cases were in Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s. More information here.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, big game hunting applications in Wyoming continued to swell in the 2020 draw. More information here.

On Monday, the Mountain West Conference Facebook page posted a statement stating “The Mountain West Conference has postponed it Virtual Media Days until further notice”. Does that bode well for a 2020 Wyoming Cowboy fall football season? More information here.

Check out the latest video from Yellowstone Park that will have you scratching your head and asking, “What were they thinking!” More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Afton Smethhurst Greer Searle – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted