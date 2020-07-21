Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • The Wyoming Department of Health website reported a one-day record-setting high of 62 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. Eight of those cases were in Sweetwater County. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s. More information here.

 

  • According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, big game hunting applications in Wyoming continued to swell in the 2020 drawMore information here.

 

  • On Monday, the Mountain West Conference Facebook page posted a statement stating “The Mountain West Conference has postponed it Virtual Media Days until further notice”. Does that bode well for a 2020 Wyoming Cowboy fall football season? More information here.

 

  • Check out the latest video from Yellowstone Park that will have you scratching your head and asking, “What were they thinking!More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Afton Smethhurst Greer Searle – Details

