Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Department of Health website reported a one-day record-setting high of 62 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. Eight of those cases were in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s. More information here.
- According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, big game hunting applications in Wyoming continued to swell in the 2020 draw. More information here.
- On Monday, the Mountain West Conference Facebook page posted a statement stating “The Mountain West Conference has postponed it Virtual Media Days until further notice”. Does that bode well for a 2020 Wyoming Cowboy fall football season? More information here.
- Check out the latest video from Yellowstone Park that will have you scratching your head and asking, “What were they thinking!” More information here.
Obituaries:
Afton Smethhurst Greer Searle – Details