Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 22, 2020

0
31

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • The Wyoming Department of Health website reported another 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 13 of which were listed in Sweetwater County. One new death in the state was also reported Tuesday. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board has awarded Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County about $1.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Grants. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will host Evanston tonight in a AA-West Conference doubleheader. More information here.

 

  • Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract with the NFL’s Cincinnati BengalsMore information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Charles Chuck Arthur Gilpin- Details

David Winn Johnson – Details

Genovie Bustos- Details

Valda Madge Tafoya – Details

Frank Ortega – Details

Links to National and International News:

