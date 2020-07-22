Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Department of Health website reported another 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 13 of which were listed in Sweetwater County. One new death in the state was also reported Tuesday. More information here.
- Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board has awarded Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County about $1.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Grants. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will host Evanston tonight in a AA-West Conference doubleheader. More information here.
- Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. More information here.
Obituaries:
Charles Chuck Arthur Gilpin- Details
David Winn Johnson – Details
Genovie Bustos- Details
Valda Madge Tafoya – Details
Frank Ortega – Details