Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 22, 2020

Local News:

The Wyoming Department of Health website reported another 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 13 of which were listed in Sweetwater County. One new death in the state was also reported Tuesday. More information here.

Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board has awarded Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County about $1.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Grants. More information here.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies will host Evanston tonight in a AA-West Conference doubleheader. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker and Casper native Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. More information here.

Obituaries:

Charles Chuck Arthur Gilpin- Details

David Winn Johnson – Details

Genovie Bustos- Details

Valda Madge Tafoya – Details

Frank Ortega – Details

