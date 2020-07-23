Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Eleven Wyoming counties saw their total case count of COVID-19 rise Wednesday, including Sweetwater County. Sweetwater’s total case count is now listed as the fourth-highest count in the state. Wyoming State Penitentiary with 10 news cases. More information here.

Tonight’s Rock Springs Main Street Market will have a new layout. The changes were approved by the Rock Springs City Council at last Tuesday’s meeting. More information here.

The Wyoming Business Council will have informational webinars today concerning the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. One for business owners and a second for non-profits. More information here.

Garth Brooks has made the announcement that he will be performing next July at the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne. More information and see video announcement.

Evanston won both games from the home-standing Rock Springs Sand Puppies Wednesday night at the Wataha Sports Complex. More information here.

Obituaries:

Patrica Fitzgerald – Details

