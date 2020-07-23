Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 23, 2020

0
2

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click here for more info.

Local News:

  • Eleven Wyoming counties saw their total case count of COVID-19 rise Wednesday, including Sweetwater County. Sweetwater’s total case count is now listed as the fourth-highest count in the state. Wyoming State Penitentiary with 10 news cases. More information here.

 

  • Tonight’s Rock Springs Main Street Market will have a new layout. The changes were approved by the Rock Springs City Council at last Tuesday’s meeting. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Business Council will have informational webinars today concerning the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. One for business owners and a second for non-profits. More information here.

 

 

  • Evanston won both games from the home-standing Rock Springs Sand Puppies Wednesday night at the Wataha Sports Complex.  More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Patrica Fitzgerald – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR