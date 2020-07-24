Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming experienced its second-largest one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Sweetwater County was again part of Thursday’s new case count. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be offering their first of two civilian firearms training classes tomorrow, Saturday. More information here.

Wyoming Republican U.S. Senator John Barrasso recently spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate stating there would be no further shutdowns of the nation’s economy due to COVID-19. More information and video of address here.

The postseason for the Green River Knights will begin this evening when they play Cody in their opening game of the A-West American Legion District Baseball Tournament. More information here.

Yesterday, Rock Springs High School announced their Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The committee selected 10 members and three teams. More information here.

Obituaries:

Steven Allen Reed – Details

Norma J. Parr – Details

Deanna Iris Houdek- Details

Charles L. Bocquin Jr. – Details

