Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming experienced its second-largest one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Sweetwater County was again part of Thursday’s new case count. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be offering their first of two civilian firearms training classes tomorrow, Saturday. More information here.
- Wyoming Republican U.S. Senator John Barrasso recently spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate stating there would be no further shutdowns of the nation’s economy due to COVID-19. More information and video of address here.
- The postseason for the Green River Knights will begin this evening when they play Cody in their opening game of the A-West American Legion District Baseball Tournament. More information here.
- Yesterday, Rock Springs High School announced their Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The committee selected 10 members and three teams. More information here.
Obituaries:
Steven Allen Reed – Details
Norma J. Parr – Details
Deanna Iris Houdek- Details
Charles L. Bocquin Jr. – Details