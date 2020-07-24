Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 24, 2020

0
4

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click here for more info.

Local News:

  • Wyoming experienced its second-largest one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Sweetwater County was again part of Thursday’s new case count. More information here.

 

  • The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be offering their first of two civilian firearms training classes tomorrow, Saturday. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Republican U.S. Senator John Barrasso recently spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate stating there would be no further shutdowns of the nation’s economy due to COVID-19. More information and video of address here.

 

  • The postseason for the Green River Knights will begin this evening when they play Cody in their opening game of the A-West American Legion District Baseball Tournament. More information here.

 

  • Yesterday, Rock Springs High School announced their Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The committee selected 10 members and three teams. More information here. 

 

 

Obituaries:

Steven Allen Reed – Details

Norma J. Parr – Details

Deanna Iris Houdek- Details

Charles L. Bocquin Jr. – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR