Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Only eight Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Once again, Sweetwater County was in the mix. More information here.

Avoid opening and planting any “mystery seeds” that arrive in your mail from China or any foreign county. If some arrive in your mailbox, click here to see what to do.

The Green River Knights kept their season alive and also qualified for this week A State Tournament with a win in Cody on Sunday. More information here.

The Sweetwater Daggett County Fair begins today at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Check out today’s schedule here.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has published its COVID-19 considerations for the upcoming fall season scheduled to begin August 10 for some athletes. More information here.

