Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

On Monday, 13 Wyoming counties recorded new cases of COVID-19, including Sweetwater County. State public school to receive 500,000 washable masks. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a COVID-19 media briefing this afternoon. More information here.

Check out what is happening today, Tuesday at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair. More information here.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is reporting Sweetwater County’s and Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates fell in June. More information here.

Obituaries:

John L. Frullo – Details

Paul Shablo – Details

Judy Wilcox – Details

