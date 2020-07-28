Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • On Monday, 13 Wyoming counties recorded new cases of COVID-19, including Sweetwater County. State public school to receive 500,000 washable masks. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a COVID-19 media briefing this afternoon. More information here.

 

  • Check out what is happening today, Tuesday at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is reporting Sweetwater County’s and Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates fell in June. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

John L. Frullo – Details

Paul Shablo – Details

Judy Wilcox – Details

