Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 29, 2020

Here are this morning's most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A record one-day high of 64 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County added six more to its total. More information here.

An adult man from Uinta County had become the state’s 26th COVID-19 related death. More information here.

An effort to reward work to a Rock Springs engineering and surveying company associated with Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo came under question by several council members during the last City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of July burglaries and thefts that occurred along the I-80 corridor between Wamsutter and Granger. Two suspects in these cases are currently jailed in another county. More information here.

It’s day three of the Sweetwater Dagget County Fair with weigh-ins and racing taking place at the Indoor Arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Local residents have a variety of entertainment options today. More information here.

Obituaries:

Kirk Ray Bascom – Details

LaVern “Vern” Jones – Details

Roy B. Reed – Details

