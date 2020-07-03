Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

According to a story appearing on Thursday’s Casper Star Tribune website, Genesis Alkali confirmed to the newspaper it will or has laid off several workers at its near Green River facilities. The story stated the cause of the layoffs was because of an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The story did not list how many of their employees were or will be laid off at its underground mines and processing plants. Wyo4News reached to Genesis Alkali company officials who declined to comment.

Nine Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including Sweetwater County. More information here.

Rock Springs began play yesterday at the four-day Teton Classic baseball tournament in Jackson, Wyoming while Green River and Riverton met in Green River last night in a conference doubleheader. More information here.

Have fun celebrating the Fourth of July, but remember, personal fireworks are prohibited from being used within the city limits of both Rock Springs and Green River. More information here.

The University of Wyoming College of Law has postponed the campus visit of United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch due to COVID-19 safety concerns. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Anna Johnson Caudle – Details

Lena Lynn Fletcher – Details

Kimberlee Carter – Details

Maynard Martin Merlau – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted