Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

The giant Boise-based agribusiness J.R. Simplot Company has agreed to pay $775,000 to resolve allegations it violated federal waste and community-protection laws at its phosphoric acid and fertilizer plant outside Rock Springs. More information here.

Laramie Region fisheries biologists seem to have found the perfect recipe for big trout at Meeboer Lake. More information here.

K9 Officer Amanda Buller has been named the Rock Springs Police Department Employee of the Quarter, from April to June of 2020. More information here.

More information here. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 16 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming as of Wednesday, July 29. One of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. More information here.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the applications for the next two waves of funding under the COVID-19 Business Relief Program will open to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, August 4. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Judy Sweet – Details

Earl Webb Sr. – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted