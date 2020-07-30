Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The giant Boise-based agribusiness J.R. Simplot Company has agreed to pay $775,000 to resolve allegations it violated federal waste and community-protection laws at its phosphoric acid and fertilizer plant outside Rock Springs. More information here.
- Laramie Region fisheries biologists seem to have found the perfect recipe for big trout at Meeboer Lake. More information here.
- K9 Officer Amanda Buller has been named the Rock Springs Police Department Employee of the Quarter, from April to June of 2020. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 16 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming as of Wednesday, July 29. One of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. More information here.
- Gov. Mark Gordon announced the applications for the next two waves of funding under the COVID-19 Business Relief Program will open to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, August 4. More information here.
Obituaries:
Judy Sweet – Details
Earl Webb Sr. – Details