Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- A worker for the Loaf ‘N Jug at 1310 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Jean A. Stachon, Sweetwater County Public Health Director. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted their second Virtual Meet & Greet via Zoom on Thursday, July 30, and Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidates for the 2020 Primary Election had a chance to lay the groundwork for their run at the two seats that will be open for the 2020 General Election. More information here.
- According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Thursday, July 30, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. More information here.
- At 12:29 p.m., on Thursday, July 30, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1824 Kennedy Ave. More information here.
- The final 2012 6th Penny Project in Green River, Knotty Pine street, will be completed by the end of September or early October. More information here.
- The Uinta County School District #1 has released information on their Facebook page regarding back to school information. More information here.
- The Green River Fire Department and the Green River Police Department will have a dual training facility following the purchase of an old trailer home. More information here.
- Union Wireless (Union Telephone Company), in partnership with CoBank, announced a $100 million debt placement with the funds being invested over the next two years in the region. More information here.
Obituaries: