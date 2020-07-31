Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

A worker for the Loaf ‘N Jug at 1310 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Jean A. Stachon, Sweetwater County Public Health Director. More information here.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted their second Virtual Meet & Greet via Zoom on Thursday, July 30, and Sweetwater County Commissioner Candidates for the 2020 Primary Election had a chance to lay the groundwork for their run at the two seats that will be open for the 2020 General Election. More information here.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Thursday, July 30, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. More information here.

At 12:29 p.m., on Thursday, July 30, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1824 Kennedy Ave. More information here.

The final 2012 6th Penny Project in Green River, Knotty Pine street, will be completed by the end of September or early October. More information here.

The Uinta County School District #1 has released information on their Facebook page regarding back to school information. More information here.

The Green River Fire Department and the Green River Police Department will have a dual training facility following the purchase of an old trailer home. More information here.

Union Wireless (Union Telephone Company), in partnership with CoBank, announced a $100 million debt placement with the funds being invested over the next two years in the region. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted