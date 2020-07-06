Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- For the second-day in-a-row, 11 of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sweetwater County was one of the 11 counties. More information here.
- Two of World War II’s most iconic bombers will be touching down at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport around 10 this morning. A B-17 Flying Fortress named “Sentimental Journey” and a B-25 Mitchell dubbed “Maid in the Shade” will both begin a one week stay at the airport. More information here.
- The City of Rock Springs began their mosquito abatement program yesterday and that program. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Sand Puppies ended the Teton Classic baseball tournament with an 0-5 mark, but four of the five losses were by a single run. More information here.
- On Saturday, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release seeking information from the public regarding the shooting of pets in the town of Pinedale. The most recent occurred on Monday, June 29. More information here.
Obituaries:
Geraldine “Geri” Lofton – Details
Kim Vase Willingham – Details