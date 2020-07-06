Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

For the second-day in-a-row, 11 of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sweetwater County was one of the 11 counties. More information here.

Two of World War II’s most iconic bombers will be touching down at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport around 10 this morning. A B-17 Flying Fortress named “Sentimental Journey” and a B-25 Mitchell dubbed “Maid in the Shade” will both begin a one week stay at the airport. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs began their mosquito abatement program yesterday and that program. More information here.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies ended the Teton Classic baseball tournament with an 0-5 mark, but four of the five losses were by a single run. More information here.

On Saturday, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release seeking information from the public regarding the shooting of pets in the town of Pinedale. The most recent occurred on Monday, June 29. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Geraldine “Geri” Lofton – Details

Kim Vase Willingham – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted