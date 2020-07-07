Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Thirty-seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health website, six of those new reports coming from Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both meetings are scheduled to being at 7 p.m. in their respective city halls. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information on a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sunday, July 5, in which shots were fired at the officer. The incident took place on I-25 near Cheyenne. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Anne Parady as their Volunteer of the Month for June. More information here.

The University of Wyoming has announced new students will be allowed to move into residence halls beginning August 19 through August 21. Students will follow a staggered schedule to reduce large crowds and to allow for physical distancing. More information here.

