Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Thirty-seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health website, six of those new reports coming from Sweetwater County. More information here.
- The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both meetings are scheduled to being at 7 p.m. in their respective city halls. More information here.
- The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information on a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sunday, July 5, in which shots were fired at the officer. The incident took place on I-25 near Cheyenne. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced Anne Parady as their Volunteer of the Month for June. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming has announced new students will be allowed to move into residence halls beginning August 19 through August 21. Students will follow a staggered schedule to reduce large crowds and to allow for physical distancing. More information here.
Obituaries: