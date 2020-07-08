Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County tied its record high one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A Laramie County man became the state’s 21st COVID-19 related death. More information here.
- At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, the Rock Springs Fire Department was approved to seek funding for upgrading HVAC and communications equipment. More information here.
- Wyoming’s first new coal mine in almost four decades was approved by the Department of Environmental Quality Tuesday. Permission was awarded to Sheridan based tech company Ramaco Carbon. More information here.
- It’s time for another session of Dip, Dodge & Slide today at Century West Park and free concert in Bunning Park tonight. More information here.
- The local Farmer’s Market season will start up today with the Green River Farmers Market taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. The market is located at Roosevelt and Uinta Drive in Green River. The Rock Springs Farmers Market will have their first session tomorrow evening, also from 4 to 7 p.m. Both markets will run weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively, through September.
Obituaries:
Rodger David Smith – Details
Christine B. Paul – Details