Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 8, 2020

Sweetwater County tied its record high one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A Laramie County man became the state’s 21st COVID-19 related death. More information here.

At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, the Rock Springs Fire Department was approved to seek funding for upgrading HVAC and communications equipment. More information here.

Wyoming’s first new coal mine in almost four decades was approved by the Department of Environmental Quality Tuesday. Permission was awarded to Sheridan based tech company Ramaco Carbon. More information here.

It’s time for another session of Dip, Dodge & Slide today at Century West Park and free concert in Bunning Park tonight. More information here.

The local Farmer’s Market season will start up today with the Green River Farmers Market taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. The market is located at Roosevelt and Uinta Drive in Green River. The Rock Springs Farmers Market will have their first session tomorrow evening, also from 4 to 7 p.m. Both markets will run weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively, through September.

Rodger David Smith – Details

Christine B. Paul – Details

