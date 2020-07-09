Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Eleven Wyoming counties reported a total of 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Sweetwater County was once again part of that mix. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections will begin testing all inmates and employees for the COVID-19 virus. The WDOC will begin one-time, 100 percent testing at each of its five correctional institutions. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Assessor office will begin a re-evaluation of properties in Green River over the next few weeks. This procedure is part of a statutory requirement to physically inspect every property within Sweetwater County once every six years. More information here.

The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team dropped both their conference doubleheader games in Casper Wednesday. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street Market will kick off their season tonight on South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

