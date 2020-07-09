Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Eleven Wyoming counties reported a total of 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Sweetwater County was once again part of that mix. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Department of Corrections will begin testing all inmates and employees for the COVID-19 virus.  The WDOC will begin one-time, 100 percent testing at each of its five correctional institutions. More information here.

 

  • The Sweetwater County Assessor office will begin a re-evaluation of properties in Green River over the next few weeks. This procedure is part of a statutory requirement to physically inspect every property within Sweetwater County once every six years. More information here. 

 

  • The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team dropped both their conference doubleheader games in Casper Wednesday. More information here.

 

  • The Rock Springs Main Street Market will kick off their season tonight on South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

 

