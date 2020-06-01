Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported here in Sweetwater County with another disease related death occurring in Fremont County. More information here.

In Green River, the 2020 Slurry Seal Project will begin on East and West Second South from underpass to the Maverik store, Upland Way, and on Hitching Post Drive from Colorado to Vermont streets. US 191 just north of Rock Springs will undergo chip seal work starting today and will continue for the week. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Library System will be opening their buildings in Rock Springs and Green River today as well as the Community Fine Arts Center. More information here.

The Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Camps registration begins today at the Rock Springs Civic Center. More information here.

