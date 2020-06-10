Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Last night the Wyoming Department of Health reported another COVID-19 related death in the state. Uinta County reports ten new cases Tuesday. More information here.
- Tuesday, it was announced the 14th edition of the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews will take place, August 8 at Bunning Park. More information here.
- The Green River Police Department recently conducted tobacco compliance checks of eight businesses selling tobacco within the city limits. Not all passed. More information here.
- The free concert series in Bunning Park continues tonight with local bank Stones Thro. More information here.
Obituaries:
Irma Ann Gillespie – Details
James Noel Gardner – Details
Nathan C. Richards – Details