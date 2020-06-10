Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Last night the Wyoming Department of Health reported another COVID-19 related death in the state. Uinta County reports ten new cases Tuesday. More information here.

 

  • Tuesday, it was announced the 14th edition of the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews will take place, August 8 at Bunning Park. More information here.

 

  • The Green River Police Department recently conducted tobacco compliance checks of eight businesses selling tobacco within the city limits. Not all passed. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Irma Ann Gillespie – Details

James Noel Gardner – Details

Nathan C. Richards – Details

 

Links to National and International News:

