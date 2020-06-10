Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last night the Wyoming Department of Health reported another COVID-19 related death in the state. Uinta County reports ten new cases Tuesday. More information here.

Tuesday, it was announced the 14th edition of the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews will take place, August 8 at Bunning Park. More information here.

The Green River Police Department recently conducted tobacco compliance checks of eight businesses selling tobacco within the city limits. Not all passed. More information here.

The free concert series in Bunning Park continues tonight with local bank Stones Thro. More information here.

Obituaries:

Irma Ann Gillespie – Details

James Noel Gardner – Details

Nathan C. Richards – Details

