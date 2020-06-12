Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Thursday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health website showed Uinta County’s lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow at the state’s highest rate. One new case also reported here in Sweetwater County. More information here.

The first Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Camp will start up this Monday, June 15, with their Baseball Camp. Other sport-related camps will be available later in the month and in July. Openings are still available. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced they are forming a Re-entry (Smart Start) Task Force. This Task Force will act as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees in regards to providing options for the opening of schools this coming fall. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will reopen on Monday. More information here.

