Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The number of Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed on Sunday with the Wyoming Department of Health reporting just nine new cases. More information here.

No official word yet on the cause of Saturday’s train derailment and fire just east of Rock Springs. More information here.

Rock Springs High School track and cross-country coach Brad DeKrey has been voted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted