Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 15, 2020

0
31

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • The number of Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed on Sunday with the Wyoming Department of Health reporting just nine new cases. More information here.

 

  • No official word yet on the cause of Saturday’s train derailment and fire just east of Rock Springs. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs High School track and cross-country coach Brad DeKrey has been voted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. More information here.

 

