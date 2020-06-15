Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The number of Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed on Sunday with the Wyoming Department of Health reporting just nine new cases. More information here.
- No official word yet on the cause of Saturday’s train derailment and fire just east of Rock Springs. More information here.
- Rock Springs High School track and cross-country coach Brad DeKrey has been voted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. More information here.
