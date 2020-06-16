Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s COVID-19 total number grew by 17 Monday with 12 on those cases in Uinta County. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold another media briefing at 4 p.m. today. Gordon will be joined by State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

Yesterday, the Rock Springs office of Wyoming Workforce Services posted a notice on their Facebook page concerning a scam involving several area citizens receiving a “green dot” card email. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both will have public hearings on fiscal year budgets. More information and complete agendas here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will tentatively make draw results available for resident elk, deer, and antelope licenses this Thursday morning. More information here.

Obituaries:

Jackie Lee Hansen – Details

