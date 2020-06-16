Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Wyoming’s COVID-19 total number grew by 17 Monday with 12 on those cases in Uinta County.  More information here.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon will hold another media briefing at 4 p.m. today. Gordon will be joined by State Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

 

  • Yesterday, the Rock Springs office of Wyoming Workforce Services posted a notice on their Facebook page concerning a scam involving several area citizens receiving a “green dot” card email. More information here.

 

 

  • The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will tentatively make draw results available for resident elk, deer, and antelope licenses this Thursday morning. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Jackie Lee Hansen – Details

 

Links to National and International News:

