Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 17, 2020

Last night at the Rock Springs City Council meeting, Rock Springs businessman Ryan Greene was named as the new City Councilman representing Ward III. Greene will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf who recently moved out of state. More information here.

A total of 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COV-19 were reported in Wyoming on Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health. The new cases were spread out over six counties. More information here.

Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist stated Tuesday that Uinta County’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been traced to a party where social distancing measures were not observed. More information here.

The Rock Springs wading pools will be closed today. Dip, Dodge & Slide also canceled. More information here.

Obituaries:

Robert Thomas Trujillo – Details

Jerry Goodwin – Details

Robert Charles LeFaivre – Details

Colonel Joseph John Giovale – Details

