Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 18, 2020

Sweetwater County registered three of Wyoming’s 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) on Wednesday. Uinta County with another seven. More information here.

The vehicle count entering Yellowstone National Park was down 25 percent overall last week according to park statistics. More information here.

Today is the day Wyoming hunters will be able to get the results from the draw for resident elk, deer, and antelope licenses. Out of state deer and antelope draw winners will also be announced. More information here.

In American Legion baseball play from Wednesday night, Rock Springs split a doubleheader with Evanston. More information here.

