Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 2, 2020

Local News:

Wyoming’s total lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 hit the 700 mark Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Health web site. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs RV dump site is scheduled to be closed today. The closure is due to the installation of a second RV dump site. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight. Items on tonight’s agenda for the Rock Springs City Council include a request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to apply for a Bulletproof Vest Grant and recommendations. The Green River City Council agenda features a request from the Green River High School National Honor Society use of City land for the construction of a dog park. More information here.

Former Rock Springs High School athlete Alyssa Bedard has been announced as a 2020 finalist for the Milward Simpson Award. More information here.

This Saturday is Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming. Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department designates the first Saturday of June as National Boating and Fishing Week. More information here.

