Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 22, 2020

Sweetwater County’s lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by four Sunday according to the Wyoming Department of Health while the state increased by 17 total. More information here.

The Sand Puppies American Legion baseball team had a great day Sunday with two wins at the Wyoming/Idaho Border War tournament in Jackson. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced the winners of their “Name the Beaver” contest. More information here.

The Wyoming Business Council has announced the new SHOP SMART, SHOP SAFE statewide campaign. The program is designed to help provide business owners make customers feel safe and comfortable in their stores. More information here.

