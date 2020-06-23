Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 23, 2020

0
1

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click here for more info.

 

Local News:

  • Eleven of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Health including new cases here in Sweetwater County.  More information here.

 

  • Yesterday, the Rock Springs Police Department reported a total of six people were taken into custody involving an April 27 home break-in and assault that occurred at a Rock Springs residence. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ programMore information here.

 

  • The 2020 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier will be taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex Grandstands this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

Charles James Besso – Details

Shirley E. Nimmo – Details

Keith Walker Taylor – Details

Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorf – Details

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR