Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Eleven of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Health including new cases here in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Yesterday, the Rock Springs Police Department reported a total of six people were taken into custody involving an April 27 home break-in and assault that occurred at a Rock Springs residence. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program. More information here.
- The 2020 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier will be taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex Grandstands this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. More information here.
Obituaries:
Charles James Besso – Details
Shirley E. Nimmo – Details
Keith Walker Taylor – Details
Barbara Gean “Geanie” Wallendorf – Details