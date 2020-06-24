Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County bringing the county total to 51. The state’s total is now nearly 1,000 with another 19 news cases Tuesday. More information here.

A wildland fire yesterday afternoon burned around 10 acres of brush near the Sweetwater County Shooting Range off of Highway 191 South. More information here.

Wyoming has submitted its Reply Brief to the United States Supreme Court in its challenge to Washington State’s denial of a proposed coal export terminal. More information here.

The weather will be great for today’s Dip, Dodge & Splash at Century West Park in Rock Springs. More information here.

The fourth free concert of the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series will take place tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Obituaries:

Fred Alan “Al” Bowden – Details

Larence Milton Beck – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted