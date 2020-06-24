Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Another three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County bringing the county total to 51. The state’s total is now nearly 1,000 with another 19 news cases Tuesday. More information here.
- A wildland fire yesterday afternoon burned around 10 acres of brush near the Sweetwater County Shooting Range off of Highway 191 South. More information here.
- Wyoming has submitted its Reply Brief to the United States Supreme Court in its challenge to Washington State’s denial of a proposed coal export terminal. More information here.
- The weather will be great for today’s Dip, Dodge & Splash at Century West Park in Rock Springs. More information here.
- The fourth free concert of the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series will take place tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.
Obituaries:
Fred Alan “Al” Bowden – Details
Larence Milton Beck – Details