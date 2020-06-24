Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Another three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County bringing the county total to 51. The state’s total is now nearly 1,000 with another 19 news cases Tuesday. More information here.

 

  • A wildland fire yesterday afternoon burned around 10 acres of brush near the Sweetwater County Shooting Range off of Highway 191 South. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming has submitted its Reply Brief to the United States Supreme Court in its challenge to Washington State’s denial of a proposed coal export terminal. More information here.

 

  • The weather will be great for today’s Dip, Dodge & Splash at Century West Park in Rock Springs. More information here.

 

  • The fourth free concert of the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series will take place tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.

 

Obituaries:

Fred Alan “Al” Bowden – Details

Larence Milton Beck – Details 

Links to National and International News:

