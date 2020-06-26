Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County topped Wyoming’s list of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here. More information here.

Both Gillette and Sheridan Colleges announced yesterday they have cut their athletic programs effective immediately. The only sports programs to survive at both institutions were each school’s rodeo teams, which will have drastically reduced budgets. Coaches and athletes at both schools received word of those decisions Thursday morning. By taking this action, each school figures to save near 3 million dollars in expenses. In addition, both schools will be implementing budget cuts in other areas as well including some academic programs, campus police, and limits on travel.

The 2020 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier will begin today at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event will continue through Sunday at the Grand Stand Arena. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s 39th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation will be taking place tomorrow. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted